Kolkata Police Debunks Fake ‘Advisory’, Says Law & Order Normal; Action Against Rumour Spreaders

New Delhi: Kolkata Police on Wednesday dismissed a viral “advisory” circulating on social media as completely fake and misleading, assuring citizens that the law-and-order situation in the city remains normal and under close watch.

In an official statement posted on X, the police clarified that the viral message being shared online had not been issued by the department and urged people not to believe or circulate unverified information.

“Law & order in Kolkata is normal and being closely monitored,” Kolkata Police said in its post, while cautioning that strict legal action would be taken against individuals found spreading rumours or fake advisories capable of creating panic among the public.

The clarification came after the purported advisory began circulating widely across social media platforms, triggering confusion among residents. Police officials stressed that misinformation and fabricated alerts can disrupt public peace and warned users against forwarding such content without verification.

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Authorities also appealed to citizens to rely only on official communication channels for updates related to security or public safety in the city.

Earlier videos of violence in Kolkata spread online, Kolkata Police warned against misinformation amid incidents of arson in West Bengal post-elections. A user’s claim about the Indian Army entering Kolkata was debunked as false.

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Police fact-checked the information and pledged to take strict action against misinformation spreaders. They noted that misleading posts linking unrelated content to Kolkata were circulating and emphasized their close monitoring of such content. They reassured the public that the situation is under control and urged citizens not to believe or share unverified information.

TMC reported multiple incidents of violence in West Bengal following BJP's victory, with attacks on Trinamool Congress offices in Tollygunge and Kasba, along with other areas like Baruipur and Howrah. Police confirmed vandalism at these locations.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha denied his party's involvement, suggesting the violence might stem from internal TMC conflicts as members reacted to election results with anger.