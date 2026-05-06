Massive Post-Poll Violence In Sandeshkhali: Central Forces Attacked, 5 Personnel Shot During Night Patrol
Violence broke out in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, where police and central forces came under fire during a late-night patrol. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has ordered strict action.
- India News
- 2 min read
Just 2 days since the West Bengal assembly results 2026 has come out and a massive post-poll violence has erupted in Sandeshkhali, in which five police and central forces personnel were shot at late on Tuesday night.
The incident took place in the Baman Gheri area under Ward No. 14 of Sarberia Agarahati Gram Panchayat, which falls under the jurisdiction of Nazat Police Station. Tension had been simmering in the area since the afternoon amid heightened political unrest.
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What Exactly Happened?
According to initial reports, police teams along with central forces were conducting a late-night patrol when miscreants opened fire targeting the officials. In the attack, the Officer-in-Charge of Nazat Police Station, Bharat Purkait, Rajbari Outpost personnel Bhaswat Goswami, and a woman police officer sustained bullet injuries. Two CRPF jawans were also shot in the incident.
All five injured personnel were rescued and first taken to Minakha Rural Hospital. They were later shifted to various government hospitals in Kolkata for advanced treatment.
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The incident has escalated tension across the Sandeshkhali Assembly area, with security stepped up amid fears of further escalation.
In response, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has issued strict directives to curb the violence. He has ordered all District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and senior officials, including the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Director General of Police, the Kolkata Police Commissioner, and heads of central armed police forces to remain on continuous patrol.
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The Election Commission has made it clear that those inciting violence or engaging in vandalism will face immediate arrest as authorities move to restore order in the region.
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