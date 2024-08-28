Published 08:31 IST, August 28th 2024
Accused Sanjoy Roy’s Bike Registered in Name of Kolkata Commissioner, Here's What Police Say
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is investigating the matter has been looking into Sanjoy's connections with Kolkata Police.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Polygraph test on a man accused of raping and murdering a 31-year-old doctor inside a Kolkata hospital. | Image: X

07:42 IST, August 28th 2024