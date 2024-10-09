sb.scorecardresearch
  • Kolkata Rape-Murder: Victim's Post-Mortem Conducted 12 Hours After Crime, Reveals CBI Charge Sheet

Published 17:43 IST, October 9th 2024

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Victim's Post-Mortem Conducted 12 Hours After Crime, Reveals CBI Charge Sheet

As per the CBI, the postmortem of Abhaya - the victim in the Kolkata rape and murder case - was conducted at 6:10 pm - 12 hours after the crime.

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Victim's Post-Mortem Conducted 12 Hours After Crime, Reveals CBI Charge Sheet | Image: PTI
  • 3 min read
