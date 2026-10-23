Kolkata Stampede: Chorbagan Durga Puja Treasurer Arrested Over ‘Pandal Collapsing’ Announcement

New Delhi: The treasurer of the Chorbagan Durga Puja committee in Kolkata has been arrested for allegedly making a misleading announcement about a section of the pandal collapsing, triggering panic among revellers and contributing to a stampede that killed 19 people last week.

The accused, Sanjib Raha, also known as Sentu, was detained from a hideout in Nadia district on Thursday and subsequently arrested after hours of questioning, a senior police officer said on Friday.

“There were two persons who were making announcements at the Chorbagan Durga Puja. He was one of them. He had been absconding since the incident occurred in the evening of October 17. We initially detained him in Nadia and then arrested him after hours of questioning,” the officer said.

Police said the two individuals who were making announcements at the pandal on Maha Saptami, October 17, were identified through CCTV footage. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the announcements and the sequence of events that led to the crowd surge.

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At least 19 people died and 25 others were injured in the stampede at the Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata. The incident occurred amid heavy crowding and rain, with panic and a sudden surge of people contributing to the deadly crush.

According to the police, the announcement that a section of the pandal was collapsing appeared to have triggered panic among those gathered at the venue. The precise sequence of events and the individual responsibility of those involved remain matters of investigation.

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Raha had allegedly been evading arrest since the incident. His detention in Nadia was followed by questioning before police formally arrested him.

The arrest comes as investigators continue to examine the role of the announcements made at the venue and the circumstances in which the crowd surged. CCTV footage has emerged as a key part of the investigation, helping police identify the individuals who were making announcements during the festivities.

The stampede has raised questions about crowd management and public safety arrangements at the pandal during one of Kolkata’s busiest Durga Puja celebrations. Further details about the investigation and any additional action against those responsible are awaited.