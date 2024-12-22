Traffic Alert: Key Roads in Kolkata to Be Closed for Christmas Celebrations | Check Routes to Avoid

Kolkata: As Christmas approaches, the Kolkata Police have issued an important traffic advisory for December 24th and 25th, outlining several regulations aimed at ensuring public safety and minimizing congestion in the city. The advisory, issued by Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma, will affect all types of vehicles and pedestrian movement in key areas of Kolkata.

Traffic Restrictions for Christmas:

The traffic restrictions will be enforced from 4:00 PM on December 24 until 4:00 AM on December 25, and then again from 4:00 PM on December 25 until clearance is given on December 26. During this period, several intersections across Kolkata will see restricted vehicle and pedestrian movement.

Traffic Advisory for December 24 (Christmas Eve):

- Park Street Diversion:

- Vehicles from Outram Road heading towards Park Street must take the following routes:

- Vehicles coming from Mayo Road or JL Nehru Road should use Kyd Street, turn onto Free School Street, then proceed via Royd Street and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road to finally make a right onto Park Street.

- Southbound vehicles on JL Nehru Road will be diverted to either the Park Street Flyover or can take a right turn onto Mayo Road, leading to Dufferin Road or Khidderpore Road.

- Vehicles on Shakespeare Sarani will continue on to JL Nehru Road.

- Auto Rickshaw Routes:

- Auto rickshaws will be redirected to Free School Street, Marquis Street, and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road. Additionally, two-way traffic will be allowed along Camac Street from Ho-Chi-Minh Sarani to Short Street.

- Diversions on JL Nehru Road:

- North and southbound vehicles will follow JL Nehru Road from Ho-Chi-Minh Sarani to AJC Bose Road.

- Southbound vehicles may be redirected along Queensway via Cathedral Road Extension, if needed.

Traffic Advisory for December 25:

- Key Road Closed:

- Park Street will be closed from JL Nehru Road to Wood Street, and Middleton Street will also be closed.

- Only eastbound traffic will be allowed on Ho-Chi-Minh Sarani.

- Diversions and Restrictions:

- Both directions of traffic will be permitted on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road between Royd Street and Park Street.

- Russell Street will be marked as no-entry for vehicles, and Little Russell Street will be restricted from Shakespeare Sarani Crossing.

- Westbound traffic may be restricted on Kyd Street from Free School Street.

- Two-way traffic will be prohibited on Shakespeare Sarani, Camac Street, Little Russell Street, and Lord Sinha Road unless authorized by TCR.

Post-Christmas Traffic Advisory (December 26-30):

From December 26 to December 30, 2024, two-way traffic will be allowed only on Park Street, Camac Street, and Shakespeare Sarani, subject to the discretion of the on-duty traffic police.