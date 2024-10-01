Published 14:36 IST, October 1st 2024
Kolkata Trams Not Being Immediately Discontinued: Senior Transport Official
Protests erupted in Kolkata after the Bengal govt announced that it was in favour of discontinuing the 151-year-old tram services from most roads of the city.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Trams white elephant, but no immediate withdrawal on cards: Transport official | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:36 IST, October 1st 2024