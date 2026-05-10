Kollywood Clash In TN Assembly? Udhayanidhi Elected LoP After Vijay Takes Oath As CM

Chennai: As the DMK takes on the role of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly after actor-politician Vijay's swearing-in on Sunday, Udhayanidhi Stalin was elected as leader of the DMK Legislature Party. Being the head of the second-largest party in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi is set to serve as the Leader of the Opposition.

The decision was taken at the DMK Legislature Party meeting held at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, under the leadership of former Chief Minister and party chief MK Stalin on May 7. KN Nehru was elected as Deputy Leader and EV Velu was appointed as the party whip.

The 17th Assembly in Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a direct face-off between Vijay and Udhayanidhi, both of whom are popular personalities in the Tamil film industry.

Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt

The DMK launched its first political attack as the Opposition against the Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu hours after the TVK chief took oath as the Chief Minister. Responding sharply to the TVK leader’s criticism of the state’s financial condition, MK Stalin said, “Don’t start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern.”

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The DMK chief also defended his government’s financial management, asserting that the state successfully implemented multiple welfare schemes despite challenges like the pandemic, floods, and “neglect from the Union BJP government.”

In a post on X, Stalin questioned why the TVK chief raised concerns over the state’s debt even after making several electoral promises.

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“You yourself mentioned in your very first speech the accusation that the previous government left behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury. The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits,” he said.