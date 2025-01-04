Konkan Railway Services Disrupted for Over an Hour Due to Wire Snag Near Ratnagiri | Image: (Representational)

Mumbai: An overhead wire snag affected services on the Konkan Railway route near Ratnagiri station in Maharashtra for almost an hour on Saturday, according to an official.

The incident took place at Adivali, about 365 km from Mumbai, around 12:35 pm.

An official informed that the service resumed after more than an hour.

Trains on Route Delayed By Hours

However, most trains on the route are delayed by three to four hours.

The Konkan Railway faces an OHE (Overhead Equipment) wire snag at around 12.35 PM.

The official also added that the service resumed at around 13.55 hours.

He said diesel engines were sent to pull trains stuck at Adivali single line.