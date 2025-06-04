Konkan Railway To Roll Out Ro-Ro Car Service For This Ganpati Season

Konkan Railway: Ganpati festival is in two months, and amidst the festival's buzz, Konkan Railway is exploring the possibility of running a special roll-on and roll-off (Ro-Ro) train service for transporting cars during the festival. However, this will only be followed through if there is adequate demand.

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited's Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Jha, on Tuesday, said at the KRCL headquarters at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, that this could operate only if there are at least 40 cars to be transported at a time.

Possible Addition to Ro-Ro Services

Konkan Railway's Ro-Ro services have traditionally been used for trucks but with some adjustments to the wagon, it will be able to ferry cars during the Ganpati festival.



"I promise you that this time in Ganpati I will announce a special train (Ro-Ro)," said Jha talking about the potential change.

He added that he was unaware that people would want to transport their expensive cars 750 km away.

About Konkan Railway

Jha underscored that Konkan Railway (KR) is not a loss-making corporation. According to Jha, the corporation made a net profit of Rs 301 crore in 2023-24, and as per unpublished reports, the corporation is expected to register a profit of Rs 140-150 crore in the last financial year.

KR is generating profits from operations and execution of projects. The corporation bagged projects valued at Rs. 3,150 crore in the last year. According to the official, the execution of works of Rs 4,087 crore has already started. "The Konkan Railway was always in profit, barring two years of COVID-19," Jha added.

The official further said that Rs. 72,000 crore of work is already in their hands and this year's target is to get Rs. 15,000 crore of orders. "I have full faith that we will achieve this target," said Jha.

What's In It For The Passengers?

Director Santosh also conveyed that KR has planned to spend Rs. 125 crores for various passenger amenities. These will include platform extension, construction of foot over bridges, and providing retiring rooms at railway stations in the next three years.

He added that the Public Works Department of Maharashtra has spent Rs 99 crore, for the development of 11 stations on the KR network and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is spending Rs 39 crore on Ratnagiri station alone.

"You will see a full facelift of the Ratnagiri station before this year-end," the official said.

Eight halts that were discontinued during the COVID-19 time might also be restored as the KR has sent a proposal for the same to the Railway Board, as per Jha.

Old Goa Tunnel Construction

The official also added that the entire Konkan Railway route is currently a single line, except for a 47-km-long section, and for that, they have proposed patch doubling works, estimated to cost Rs 5,100 crores, but these works need ministerial help.

The Konkan Railway has a loan of about Rs. 2,750 crores, a part of which, i.e., Rs. 600 crores of dues will be cleared during this financial year as per the official.