Korean Mania: How Love For Korean Culture Moved 3 Sisters To Commit Suicide | Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A strange case of Korean mania has been revealed from the city of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where three minor sisters died by suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building. The girls, aged 16, 14 and 12, were found dead in the early hours, prompting a large-scale investigation by local police. The probe shockingly revealed that the sisters' love for Korean culture, which they were allegedly being kept from, moved them to take their own lives.

‘Korea Is Our Life…’

Diary recovered from the house of the sisters | Image: Republic

A handwritten diary with an eight-page suicide note was recovered from the house of the three sisters. In the note was written an apology to their parents for taking the extreme step. The diary mentioned that their phones had been taken away and, therefore, they could not access Korean games.

"Sorry, Papa...we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you can't make us leave it. That's why we are committing suicide," the note read.

They Considered Themselves Korean

As per reports, the girls did not consider themselves to be Indians. They had also given each other Korean names, Further, the diary left behind by them was also written in Korea. In the suicide note, there were mentions of Korean culture and how much the girls loved the Korean culture.

‘Korean Love Game’

As per reports, the girls were influenced by task-based online “Korean love game” or similar digital content. ‘Korean love games’ are interactive ‘romance’ games where users can pose as a Korean male or a Korean female and interact with virtual partners.

The girls had reportedly been playing Korean games for three years and had even stopped attending school because of it.

According to police sources, data extracted from the phone refers to a “50 tasks for 50 days” sequence. Some of the tasks allegedly required participants to visit isolated or eerie places at night, while others involved self-harm activities, including drawing whale symbols on the body.

What Happened?

Based on the preliminary reconstruction, the police said between 1.30 am and 2 am, the three girls left their bedroom, entered the adjacent room and locked the door from the inside. They allegedly opened a section of the window, placed a stool-like ladder near it and jumped from the ninth floor.