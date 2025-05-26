Kota: 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant From Jammu and Kashmir Dies by Suicide, 15th Such Case This Year | Image: Representational

Kota: An 18-year-old student from Jammu and Kashmir, who was living in Rajasthan's Kota to prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), allegedly died by suicide, police said on Monday.

According to reports, the NEET aspirant identified as Zeeshan allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her paying guest room at Pratap Chouraha. This is the 15th such incident of this year and second this month.

Zeeshan Called Relative Before Suicide

Before taking her life, Zeeshan called one of her relatives, Burhan, saying she might commit suicide.

Police said the relative immediately contacted another student named Mamta, who lives in the same building, and requested her to check on Zeeshan.

Following Burhan's call, Mamta rushed to Zeeshan's room, which was locked from inside. She shouted for help, gathering a crowd, who then broke the door and found Zeeshan hanging from the ceiling.

As per reports quoting authorities, Zeeshan, who had previously resided in Kota to attend a coaching institute for medical entrance exam preparation, returned to the city a month ago. However, this time, she was engaged in self-study rather than a formal enrollment.

Room not Equipped With 'Anti-Hanging' Device

According to police, the room didn't have an 'anti-hanging device,' which is a metal cage-like structure typically fitted around ceiling fans to deter suicides.

Kota authorities back in 2023 ordered hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans to prevent students from taking their lives amid increasing suicide cases.

2nd Suicide Case in Kota in May