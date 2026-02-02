Kozhikode: Out Of An Auto, 3-Year-Old Runs Towards Speeding Bus, Watch Miraculous Escape | Image: Republic

Kozhikode: A terrifying scene in Kozhikode district ended in a miraculous survival on Monday, after a three-year-old girl narrowly escaped being crushed under the wheels of a private bus.

The heart-pounding incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and has since gone viral, sparking serious concerns regarding road safety for children.

A Split-Second Near-Miss

The incident occurred in the afternoon hours at Kodiyathoor. According to eyewitness accounts and video footage, the toddler had just gotten off an auto-rickshaw with an adult.

In a sudden move, the three-year-old girl broke away and ran toward the opposite side of the road.

At that exact moment, a private bus was approaching at a steady speed. The child ran directly into the path of the heavy vehicle.

The footage shows the child seemingly stopped when she was about to collide with the bus as the driver slammed on the brakes.

Sharp Reflexes Save a Life

The driver, noticing the small figure running across, managed to bring the heavy vehicle to a screeching halt within inches of the child.

Remarkably, the toddler was found crouched underneath the front portion of the bus, completely untouched by the tyres.

Startled bystanders and the terrified adult accompanying the child rushed to pull her from beneath the vehicle.

To the relief of everyone present, the girl did not sustain injuries, although she was shaken by the encounter.

Local authorities and road safety experts have expressed concern over the incident.

The Kozhikode Traffic Police have lauded the bus driver for his alertness, noting that even a second’s delay in braking would have resulted in a tragedy.