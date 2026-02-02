Updated 2 February 2026 at 14:55 IST
Kozhikode: Out Of An Auto, 3-Year-Old Runs Towards Speeding Bus, Watch Miraculous Escape
A three-year-old girl narrowly survived a heart-pounding encounter with a private bus at Kodiyathoor, Kozhikode, on Monday afternoon.
- India News
- 2 min read
Kozhikode: A terrifying scene in Kozhikode district ended in a miraculous survival on Monday, after a three-year-old girl narrowly escaped being crushed under the wheels of a private bus.
The heart-pounding incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and has since gone viral, sparking serious concerns regarding road safety for children.
A Split-Second Near-Miss
The incident occurred in the afternoon hours at Kodiyathoor. According to eyewitness accounts and video footage, the toddler had just gotten off an auto-rickshaw with an adult.
In a sudden move, the three-year-old girl broke away and ran toward the opposite side of the road.
Advertisement
At that exact moment, a private bus was approaching at a steady speed. The child ran directly into the path of the heavy vehicle.
The footage shows the child seemingly stopped when she was about to collide with the bus as the driver slammed on the brakes.
Advertisement
Sharp Reflexes Save a Life
The driver, noticing the small figure running across, managed to bring the heavy vehicle to a screeching halt within inches of the child.
Remarkably, the toddler was found crouched underneath the front portion of the bus, completely untouched by the tyres.
Startled bystanders and the terrified adult accompanying the child rushed to pull her from beneath the vehicle.
To the relief of everyone present, the girl did not sustain injuries, although she was shaken by the encounter.
Local authorities and road safety experts have expressed concern over the incident.
The Kozhikode Traffic Police have lauded the bus driver for his alertness, noting that even a second’s delay in braking would have resulted in a tragedy.
However, the incident has also prompted calls for stricter speed regulations and better-marked pedestrian zones in the Kodiyathoor area.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 2 February 2026 at 14:55 IST