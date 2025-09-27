KP Sharma Oli Makes First Public Appearance Since His Resignation Amid Gen Z protest

Bhaktapur: Former Prime Minister of Nepal and Chairman of the CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli, made his first public appearance on Saturday since stepping down from leadership in the wake of the Gen Z protests that shook the country's political establishment on September 8.

Oli, who had remained out of public view since his resignation on September 9, was initially sheltered by the Nepal Army before being shifted to a temporary residence. His reappearance follows a meeting of the CPN-UML party secretariat, as confirmed earlier by the party's Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali.

Marking his return to the political spotlight, Oli attended a public event organised by Rastriya Yuwa Sangh, the student wing of the CPN-UML, held in Bhaktapur. His presence at the youth-centric programme is widely seen as a strategic move to reconnect with the party's younger base, many of whom were deeply critical of his leadership during the recent crisis.

Oli's re-emergence comes nearly three weeks after violent nationwide demonstrations led by Gen Z protestors demanding political accountability, an end to entrenched corruption, and the reversal of a controversial social media ban. The protests, primarily driven by students and young citizens, rapidly escalated into Nepal's bloodiest day since the 2006 pro-democracy movement.

On September 8 alone, at least 21 protestors--mostly students under the age of 30--were killed. The following day saw 39 more deaths, including 15 from severe burns, while an additional 14 fatalities were recorded over the next ten days. To date, the death toll stands at 74.

The protests erupted near the federal parliament, with demonstrators calling for transparency and reform. In response, police forces used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition, even firing from within the parliament building after protestors breached the gates and set the entrance ablaze.

Following the violence, Oli resigned and was succeeded by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister. While Oli publicly denied accusations of ordering a crackdown on protestors, his administration has been heavily criticised for its handling of the unrest.

The September 8 uprising, often referred to as the Gen Z Revolution, has since been compared to the 2006 movement that overthrew King Gyanendra and ended Nepal's monarchy, transforming it into a democratic republic.

With the parliament dissolved and elections scheduled for March next year, Nepal now faces a turbulent political transition. Meanwhile, demonstrations continue across Kathmandu and other major cities, with Gen Z protestors maintaining pressure on the political establishment.