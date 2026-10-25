KPSC Recruitment Scam: CM Shivakumar Sanctions Prosecution of IAS Officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has issued prosecution sanction against IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with alleged corruption and large-scale irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment examination.

Shivakumar said the government took a serious view of corruption affecting the credibility of the public recruitment system and reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

In a post on X, he wrote, “No Room for Corruption, No Protection for the Guilty. Permission has been granted to prosecute IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in a corruption case related to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam. Our government will not tolerate any actions that toy with the future of the youth.”

Emphasising the government's position on corruption, Shivakumar said there would be no leniency for actions that undermine public trust in recruitment and administration.

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“The government has taken a serious view of corruption that undermines the credibility of the public recruitment system. Prioritising transparency and integrity in governance is our commitment. There is no room for corruption in our government, and no leniency for actions that cast a shadow on administration,” he added.

Speaking about the alleged irregularities and the need for reforms in the recruitment process, Shivakumar said investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police had brought several facts to light.

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“Many facts have come out to us. The ED has done it; the police have investigated. After we all come to know, the truth must come out; KPSC should be given a new form. The children have worked hard,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that a committee had been constituted to examine the issue and provide recommendations on reforms to the recruitment system.

“In this regard, I have also formed a committee and asked them to give their opinion, and it has been discussed at the national level as well,” he said.

Shivakumar further stated that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders had discussed the examination and expressed their views.

“Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and our senior leaders have also discussed this exam at length and expressed their opinions. I have formed a committee under the leadership of Khader,” he added.

The prosecution sanction paves the way for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the ED to proceed with prosecution-related steps against the suspended officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant legal provisions.

According to the CID investigation, Gangwar allegedly leaked question papers for the competitive examination held on January 8 and 9, 2026, for 400 Veterinary Officer posts to at least 10 candidates who later figured among the top 20 rank holders. The final selection list was announced on July 17, 2026.