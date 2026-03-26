Kuki Militants Open Fire At Indian Army Post In Late-Night Skirmish

Imphal: Suspect armed Kuki militants opened fire at an Indian Army post in Phougakchao Awang Leikai, Manipur, starting a late-night exchange of fire between the militants and the security forces on Wednesday.

30-Minute Skirmish

In a post on X, the Manipur Police said, "The Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (58th Battalion), deployed in the area, responded swiftly by returning fire towards the source, resulting in an exchange that lasted approximately 30 minutes."

According to the police, the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur Police and the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) launched a joint operation in the area where the firing took place and the adjoining hill areas from the early hours of Thursday.

'Don't Spread Rumours': Police

Police have assured citizens that they are closely monitoring the situation in the area. They also requested the citizens to refrain from spreading rumours and to verify information before sharing it with others.

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In another incident, Kuki groups torched a hut in Sinakitei village, Ukhrul district between 1 pm and 2 pm on Wednesday. The hut, owned by a Tangkhul Naga, is in a Kuki-surrounded area.

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