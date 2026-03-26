Violent Protest Erupts In Manipur's Churachandpur After Drunk Riders Collide With Security Vehicle

Manipur: Tension gripped parts of Manipur on Wednesday evening after a road accident in Churachandpur triggered violent protests, even as fresh firing incidents and security operations added to the volatility across districts.

Accident Sparks Protest, Army Vehicle Torched

According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 6:30 PM in Tuilbong area of Churachandpur district when an Army vehicle allegedly ran over two individuals riding a scooty, leaving them injured. As news spread, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Enraged locals reportedly set ablaze another Army vehicle that arrived shortly after, escalating tensions in the area.

The injured civilians were rushed to the district hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

However, in a detailed clarification, security forces said the incident involved a Mine Protected Vehicle (Casspir) and a two-wheeler along the Churachandpur–Kangvai axis.



According to an official release, the two-wheeler riders were allegedly intoxicated and collided with the security vehicle, which was moving as per established norms. The riders sustained only minor injuries and were immediately evacuated by Army personnel to the district hospital, where medical examination confirmed no serious injuries and noted intoxication.

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Authorities further stated that despite a prompt response, “certain elements” attempted to incite unrest, leading to vandalism of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) vehicles and disruption of normal life.

Fresh Violence Reported in Bishnupur

In a separate incident, suspected armed Kuki groups allegedly opened fire using bombs and sophisticated weapons towards Meitei villages Phougakchao Ikhai and Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, according to local villagers. While no injuries have been reported so far, panic has gripped residents.

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Police sources, however, indicated that the firing may have been an exchange between armed groups and security forces in adjoining areas of Churachandpur, as suggested by visuals emerging from nearby villages.

Late-Night Cross Firing, Joint Operation Launched

An official statement from the police detailed that on March 25 at approximately 11:40 PM, suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire towards an Indian Army post at Phougakchao Awang Leikai in the Phouljang/Gothol area.

The Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (58th Battalion), deployed in the region, retaliated swiftly, resulting in an exchange of fire that lasted around 30 minutes.

From the early hours of March 26, a joint combing operation was launched by the Army, CRPF, Manipur Police, and Indian Reserve Battalion in the affected and adjoining hill areas. Security forces said the situation is being closely monitored and operations will continue.

Arrests and Political Developments

Police have also confirmed the arrest of individuals involved in vandalising a CRPF vehicle during the unrest.

Earlier this week, security forces were deployed outside the residence of Kuki-Zo Council Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet after a mob attempted to storm his residence in Churachandpur. The crowd was later dispersed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh recently held a meeting with leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati marking the first formal engagement between the state government and the council since ethnic violence erupted in 2023.

Situation Fragile