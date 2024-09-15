Published 14:56 IST, September 15th 2024
Kuki National Army Cadre Arrested in Manipur While Conducting Recce for Arms Supply
A suspected cadre of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) was apprehended in Chandel district by Assam Rifles and handed over to the Manipur Police
A suspected cadre of the Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) was apprehended in Chandel district by Assam Rifles and handed over to the Manipur Police | Image: PTI
