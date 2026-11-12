Kulgam CRPF Attack: LeT Terrorist Lateef Bhat Emerges as Suspected Mastermind, Massive Manhunt Underway

New Delhi: Security forces have intensified search operations in South Kashmir's Kulgam district following an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party near Mir Bazar, with investigators suspecting the involvement of wanted terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat, also known as Latif Bhat.

The attack took place on Wednesday when two heavily armed attackers allegedly opened fire at a CRPF security checkpoint before fleeing towards a forested area. The incident left CRPF personnel injured and triggered a security operation across the region. The exact number of injured personnel and their condition have not been independently established in the available report.

According to reports security agencies have identified Bhat as a suspect in the attack and intensified their efforts to track him down. Bhat is among four active terrorists featured on a recently released wanted poster issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Bhat, a resident of Khrewan Chadder in Kulgam, is affiliated with the Kashmir Revolutionary Army (KRA), a proxy outfit floated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to the report. He is believed to operate across South Kashmir, particularly in Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag, and is suspected of maintaining links with local overground worker networks.

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Investigating agencies suspect Bhat's involvement in several terror attacks in the region in recent months. These include the July 22 killing of Jammu and Kashmir Police Head Constable Aashiq Hussain in Anantnag and the July 31 targeted killing of two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, identified as Deepak and Bhupendra, in Kulgam.

30 Rounds Fired In 15 Seconds

A security camera recorded footage and audio of numerous bullets being shot during the assault on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpost in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday afternoon.

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The CCTV footage recorded the noise of a barrage of gunfire, approximately 30 rounds discharged in just 15 seconds initially. An additional twelve shots are audible in the following minute, while splinters or tiny stones drop into the camera's sight. Initially, only a single CRPF officer can be seen, positioned in front of a row of stores.

The assault seems to be happening to his right, from which another officer then rushes into the scene. Both of them can later be seen returning to the location from where the gunfire was seemingly originating, equipped with machine guns. Sounds of men yelling at and seemingly confronting the assailants can also be heard.

Bhat Escaped Shopian Encounter

Bhat had earlier escaped a security operation in Shopian in July 2026. He was reportedly trapped alongside senior LeT commander Zakir Ganie during a security forces' siege at a house in the district.

While Ganie was killed during the encounter, Bhat allegedly managed to break through the security cordon and escape. A subsequent search operation was launched to track him down, but he remained at large.

Investigators are now examining the possible connection between Bhat and the latest attack on CRPF personnel as security forces continue operations in South Kashmir.

Wanted Poster Names Four Terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had recently released a wanted poster featuring four active terrorists and appealed to the public to share information about their whereabouts. Besides Bhat, the poster names Bilal Ahmad Mir, Abid Qayoom Lone and Mohammad Umar Mir.

According to the report, law enforcement agencies believe the other three individuals are operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while Bhat remains active in South Kashmir.

Authorities had also announced a cash reward for information leading to the identification and location of the wanted individuals, assuring that information provided by the public would be kept confidential.