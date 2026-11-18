Updated 18 November 2026 at 06:21 IST Kulgam Encounter: J&K Police, Army And CRPF Corner Most Wanted LeT Terrorist Lateef Bhat In Joint Operation The joint teams of J&K Police, Army and CRPF have launched a major operation in Kulgam and cornered LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat, wanted for the recent attack that injured three CRPF personnel in the district.