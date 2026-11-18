Kulgam Encounter: J&K Police, Army And CRPF Corner Most Wanted LeT Terrorist Lateef Bhat In Joint Operation
The joint teams of J&K Police, Army and CRPF have launched a major operation in Kulgam and cornered LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat, wanted for the recent attack that injured three CRPF personnel in the district.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kulgam: The joint teams of the J&K Police, Army and CRPF have launched a major operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and cornered LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat, wanted for the recent attack that injured three CRPF personnel in the district.
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Further details are awaited.
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