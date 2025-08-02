Kulgam Encounter: Two Terrorist Gunned Down, Army-Police-CRPF Joint Operation Continues in South Kashmir

Kulgam: Two terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Akhal area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The encounter, which began late Friday, saw heavy exchange of fire through the night and remains active as of Saturday morning.

The joint operation involves the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG), who launched the cordon-and-search operation following specific intelligence inputs.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed the development in a post on X, stating: “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and Intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues.”

This marks the second major counter-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir this week.

Just days ago, on July 30, another confrontation erupted along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, when alert troops of the Army’s White Knight Corps noticed suspicious movement near the border fence. When challenged, the suspects opened fire, prompting retaliatory action by Indian forces.