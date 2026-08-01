Kulgam Terror Attack: Second Migrant Worker Succumbs to Injuries, Death Toll Reaches 2

New Delhi: The death toll from the terrorist attack on migrant workers in south Kashmir's Kulgam district increased to two on Saturday (August 1) after one of the injured labourers passed away at a hospital, according to officials.

Officials reported that terrorists opened fire on Friday evening targeting two labourers at a brick kiln located in the Kelam area of Kulgam. Both victims were transported to the Government Medical College in Anantnag, where one of them unfortunately passed away from his injuries.

Officials stated that the second injured labourer, who was transferred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for advanced medical care, also passed away on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Rattray (24) and Bopinder (28), both residents of Chhattisgarh, they added.

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