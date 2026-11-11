Kulgam Terror Attack: Three CRPF Personnel Injured After Motorcycle-Borne Assailants Open Fire on CRPF Camp in J&K

New Delhi: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were reportedly injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 2:15 pm near Akhran in Kulgam, where CRPF personnel were deployed at a security checkpoint (naka). According to initial reports, the assailants opened fire on the CRPF party before fleeing the spot.

The security personnel retaliated following the firing, while a counter-operation was launched to trace the attackers. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) were also rushed to the location as security agencies initiated a response.

According to information attributed to the CRPF, two personnel sustained injuries in the firing and were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. However, other reports citing officials and sources put the number of injured personnel at three.

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Officials said the CRPF party had come under attack and that further details were being ascertained. The condition of the injured personnel has not yet been officially disclosed.

Motorcycle-Borne Attackers Flee After Firing

According to the initial information, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, opened fire at the security personnel stationed at the naka and escaped after the incident. The exact number of attackers and their identities have not been established.

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As per reports three people were injured in the attack, while the initial CRPF account cited in reports put the number at two. The final casualty figure is therefore yet to be conclusively established.

Security agencies are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack and efforts are underway to trace those responsible. Further details about the search operation and the condition of the injured personnel are awaited.

Recent Security Operations in Kulgam

The latest attack comes amid intensified security activity in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

On November 8, security forces arrested two suspected terror associates during a joint checkpoint operation in the district. The operation involved Kulgam Police, the Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muneeb Yaseen Rather and Tahir Bilal, both residents of Bugam. Police said a pistol, a magazine, two live rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession. An FIR was registered at Kulgam Police Station and further investigation was initiated.

The latest firing incident has prompted another security response in the district, with forces attempting to identify and trace the attackers.