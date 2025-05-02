Kullu DC Office Receives Email Threatening To Blow Up Offices, Public Places In Next 24 Hours | Image: PTI

Kullu: As per officials, the Deputy Commissioner’s office, on Friday, in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu received an email threatening to detonate explosives in government offices and public areas within 24 hours.

This incident followed a series of similar threats targeting administrative offices across Himachal Pradesh in recent weeks.

Series of Threats Across Himachal Pradesh

The Kullu threat came on the heels of similar emails sent to the Deputy Commissioner’s offices in Hamirpur, Chamba and Mandi. Last month, a bomb threat targeting the Secretariat was received at the Chief Secretary’s office in Shimla, indicating a pattern of targeted threats against key administrative hubs in the state.

Swift Security Response in Kullu

In response to the latest threat, authorities deployed bomb disposal squads and surveillance units across Kullu. Police and intelligence agencies have been actively investigating the email’s credibility and working on a war footing to trace its source.

Security measures have been beefed up at critical locations, with police dog squads and barricades set up, particularly in Manali’s main market, as confirmed by locals.

Previous Threats Proved To Be Hoaxes

Similar incidents occurred on April 16, when the Chief Secretary’s Office in Shimla and the Mandi Deputy Commissioner’s Office received threat emails, eventually leading to evacuations.

On April 25, the Deputy Commissioner’s Offices in Chamba and Hamirpur were also targeted. Investigations later revealed those threats to be hoaxes, although authorities remain vigilant in response to the latest warning.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav had said that a threatening email was received by the DC office on Friday, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and would be detonated.

Yadav said after receiving the information, the cops immediately took action and the DC office was vacated, following which a proper search was conducted.