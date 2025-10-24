Kurnool Bus Tragedy: PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Each For Kin Of Dead, Rs 50,000 For Injured

New Delhi: Hours after 18 passengers died and several others were left injured in a Bengaluru-bound Volvo bus tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was extremely saddened by the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the fire and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM," read a post by the office of the Prime Minister on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, "The loss of lives in the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Advertisement