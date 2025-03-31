Massive Fire Rages At Wood Company Near Petrol Pump On Gandhidham Bhachau Highway In Gujarat's Kutch | VIDEO

Kutch: A massive fire broke out at a wood company near a petrol pump on the Gandhidham Bhachau Highway in Gujarat 's Kutch. On information, the local police along with the team of firefighters, including Gandhidham Municipality, rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. As per reports, the employees of the petrol pump have been evacuated safely.

According to the police, the fire broke out at a wood factory near a petrol pump on the busy Gandhidham Bhachau Highway in Gujarat's Kutch district, triggering a massive blaze that sent plumes of smoke rising into the sky. The fire tenders, including personnel from the Gandhidham Municipality, rushed to the scene to carry out dousing operations.

The fire, which started at the wood factory, quickly spread to the surrounding area, engulfing the petrol pump.

A video from the spot showed the intense flames surrounding the petrol pump as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control. The employees of the petrol pump were safely evacuated, but the incident has raised concerns about the safety of the area.

A senior official stated that the Gandhidham Municipality's fire department responded swiftly to the emergency, dispatching multiple fire tenders to the scene. The firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. The prompt response of the emergency services helped prevent any major casualties.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire. The incident is believed to have started at the wood factory, but the exact cause is yet to be determined. The police are examining the possibility of negligence or an accident.