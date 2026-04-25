Kya Politician Banega Re Tu?: Memes Flood Social Media After Raghav Chadha Dumps AAP, Joins BJP With 6 MPs

New Delhi: Former AAP leader Raghav Chadha has once again grabbed the spotlight, but this time not for raising key public issues in the House. Instead, it’s his dramatic political move that has set both Parliament and social media buzzing.

Chadha, along with six other MPs, quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

At a joint press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Chadha announced, “We have decided that we, the two-thirds members of the AAP in Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Indian Constitution and merge with the BJP.”

Memes Flood The Internet

Following his announcement, social media has been flooded with memes reacting to Raghav Chadha’s move.

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One meme showed a little boy sitting on the banks of a river, chanting “Modi, Modi, Modi.”

Another viral post borrowed from the iconic film Hera Pheri, featuring a morphed image of Paresh Rawal with the caption: “Kya politician banega re tu?”

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A separate meme referenced a widely circulated emotional moment of Arvind Kejriwal, showing him appearing teary-eyed in front of the media.

Some users took a dig at Chadha’s personal life, joking that he “turned out to be a better actor than” Parineeti Chopra.

Another viral meme drew inspiration from the character Majnu from the film Welcome, captioned: “Aye tum log bhi chalo na mere saath,” mocking how Chadha didn’t leave alone but took six MPs along.

A cartoon-style meme showed Chadha “deleting old tweets” critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, several posts depicted Kejriwal sitting alone, looking dejected.

Perhaps the most iconic of all was a poster-style meme portraying Chadha as the lead, alongside the six other MPs, titled: “Hum 7 Saath Hai.”

‘Operation Lotus’ Row: AAP Hits Back

Amid the meme storm, AAP accused the BJP of orchestrating “Operation Lotus” after seven of its MP, including Chadha, resigned to join the rival party.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is attempting to obstruct the work being carried out in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He further accused the BJP of misusing agencies like the ED and CBI, claiming that the operation is being conducted under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling the defectors “traitors,” Singh said, “The people of Punjab gave them so much love. They sent them to the Rajya Sabha. Yet, they ended up in the lap of the BJP. The people of Punjab will never forget these ‘traitors’… The people of Punjab should remember these seven names.”

Following the rebellion, AAP’s National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, “BJP has yet again betrayed the people of Punjab.”

Who Are The 6 Other MPs Who Jumped Ship?

Apart from Raghav Chadha, the six MPs who left AAP to join the BJP are:

Ashok Mittal

Sandeep Pathak

Harbhajan Singh

Vikram Sahney

Swati Maliwal

Rajendra Gupta

Raghav Chadha’s Journey In AAP

A Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Chadha has been linked to AAP since its establishment. He started his political career with Arvind Kejriwal during the Delhi Lokpal Bill movement in 2012. Following the AAP's victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, he quickly rose through the party ranks, becoming a national spokesperson and later the party's youngest treasurer.

Chadha ran in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, but lost to Ramesh Bidhuri. He went on to win the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajendra Nagar and served as the Delhi Jal Board's vice-chairman.