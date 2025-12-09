'Kyu Maar Rahe Ho?': Advocate Beaten With Slippers Months After Throwing Shoe At Ex-CJI Gavai | WATCH

New Delhi: Advocate Rakesh Kishore was beaten with slippers in a Delhi court on Tuesday. Notably, the attack came two months after the 71-year-old advocate had hurled a shoe towards the bench of the Supreme Court where the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) B. R. Gavai was sitting.

The incident took place in Karkardooma Court complex. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, showing an unidentified person hitting Kishore with slippers as the latter tried to defend himself. Kishore was seen trying to hit the attacker and shouting abuses at him. The face of the attacker was not captured in the video.

The advocate shouted, “Kaun hai tu, s****? (Who are you?)” Continuing his desperate attempt to hit his attacker, the advocate was further heard asking, “Kyu maar raha hai mujhe? (Why are you hitting me?)” Thereafter, he was heard chanting, “Sanatan Dharma ki jai jo.”

An aide of the advocate also tried to defend him. In the background, a woman was heard pleading with the attacker to stop hitting the advocate.

As per reports, the unidentified man launched an attack on Kishore as he wanted to punish him for throwing a shoe at B. R. Gavai.

WATCH VIDEO

Rakesh Kishore had shown no regret after trying to attack Gavai while court proceedings were underway in October. He had reportedly been provoked by Gavai’s remarks on a plea seeking the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol. While dismissing the plea, Gavai had asked the petitioner to “go ask the deity to do something.” Following the incident, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) suspended Kishore and later terminated his temporary membership, calling the act "unprecedented and disgraceful".