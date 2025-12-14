'Lack Of Process': Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Takes Jibe At Nitin Nabin's Appointment As BJP National Working Chief, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Says 'Parchi System'

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP, alleging "lack of a process" in the appointment of the party's National Working President. The BJP has appointed Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's youngest National Working President.

Gogoi, in an X post, alleged that Nabin was appointed without consulting the majority of party workers, hinting at a lack of support for the Bihar Minister within the party.

"The nomination of the national working President of the BJP shows both a lack of process and a lack of engagement with the sentiment of the majority of the party workers," the Congress MP said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also mockingly referred to Nabin as "'Parchi' (slip) National President," claiming that the Bihar Minister was selected for the post by the party leadership instead of a democratic internal process.

Advertisement

''National Parchi System' Moving Forward. Parchi Minister, Parchi Chief Minister, Parchi National President," the AAP leader wrote on X.

Earlier today, the BJP Parliamentary Board appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President. He succeeded Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020.

Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin carries the experience of governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times.

Advertisement

At 45, Nitin Nabin is the youngest BJP president ever. He is not just the first BJP president from Bihar, but also from Eastern India. Nabin was felicitated by Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other leaders upon his appointment as the National Working President of the party.

He expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership. Speaking to ANI, Nitin Nabin said he will further Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided," he said.