Ladakh Administration Considering Financial Aid for Kin of Deceased in September 24 Leh Violence | Image: Republic

The Ladakh administration is considering providing financial compensation to the kin of those killed in the violence on September 24 in Leh.

The administration will act on the matter on basis of the report of the Judicial Commission.

The violence that erupted on September 24 in Leh claimed the lives of four people.

The Judicial Commission began its probe into the matter yesterday.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said that the situation in the union territory is normal now and announced the decision to provide compensation to the families of the victims.

"The situation in Ladakh is normal. We spoke to stakeholders and have ensured that whatever happened is not repeated. Those involved in the violence will be exposed in public. A judicial probe has been ordered and we will act on that report. We are considering compensation; we never wanted these young men to be killed and we will do something for these poor families," he said.

"Those who are innocent have been released from jail. I repeat, we will act on the judicial probe report. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is being consulted," he added.

Regarding the allegations against activist Sonam Wangchuk, Gupta said, "The law will examine the charges and action will be taken accordingly."

The September 24 unrest occurred during a shutdown called by LAB to press their demands. Clashes between protesters and security personnel left four people dead, scores injured, and over 70 detained for their alleged involvement in rioting. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent face of the agitation, was also detained under the National Security Act (NSA), which allows authorities to detain individuals to prevent actions deemed "prejudicial to the defence of India."

On October 17, the Centre announced a judicial inquiry, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, into the September 24 clashes, fulfilling a key demand of the agitating groups.