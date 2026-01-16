Ladakh Buddhist Association Seeks Anti-Conversion Law in UT, Flags Threat to Communal Harmony

The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has sought the enactment of an anti-conversion law for the Union Territory, raising concerns over alleged organised religious conversion activities in the region.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the association urged the Centre to introduce a religious anti-conversion law specifically for Ladakh. The LBA cited that conversions were being carried out through inducement, allurement, misrepresentation and marriage, with economically vulnerable sections being particularly targeted.

The association warned that such activities could disrupt Ladakh’s communal balance, which includes Buddhist, Muslim and Christian communities living alongside one another.

Further, they said unchecked religious conversions pose risks of communal tension and social instability and could impact development, tourism and security in the strategically sensitive border region.

Advertisement

According to the association, an anti-conversion law would help protect individuals from coercive and fraudulent practices while ensuring communal harmony.

The LBA also pointed out that several Indian states already have anti-conversion laws in place and urged the Centre to consider its request at the earliest.