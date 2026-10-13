‘Ladakh Is An Integral Part Of India’: MEA Hits Back At China Over Objections To 28 Ladakh Locations

New Delhi: New Delhi: India on Tuesday firmly dismissed China’s objection to the naming of 28 strategic locations and geographical features in Ladakh, reiterating that the Union Territory is an integral part of the country. The Ladakh administration and local stakeholders were consulted in order to identify these locations on the official Survey of India map, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Beijing objected to New Delhi's decision to give the localities uniform names, arguing that China owned the regions on the western part of the India-China border.

During his weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal discussed the matter and made it clear that China's complaints would not change India's stance on Ladakh.

"The UT of Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of denial by the Chinese side can change this established fact," Jaiswal said.

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Why Has India Identified 28 Locations In Ladakh?

On October 2, the Center officially recognized the 28 localities and added their standardized names to the official map of India. The goal of the project, according to the MEA, is to make sure that these geographical characteristics can be correctly identified and that the public is more aware of them.

"Identifying these places formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," the ministry said.

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Local stakeholders and the Union Territory administration were consulted during the exercise. Mountain peaks, glaciers, passes, valleys, and other geological landmarks throughout the strategically critical area are among the elements that have been recognized.

Gogra and Hot Springs, two significant places of contention along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that played a significant role in the 2020 military standoff between China and India, are among the locations.

Their inclusion is significant because the two areas have been central to tensions over patrolling and the disengagement of troops along the disputed border.

What Did China Say About India’s Move?

Beijing strongly objected to the announcement, maintaining that it does not recognise Ladakh as a Union Territory of India. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that China opposed what she described as India's decision to assign standard names to the locations.

"China has never recognised the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India," Mao told a media briefing. She further claimed that India's action had no legal validity and would not change Beijing's position on the territorial dispute.

"The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China," she said.

China's objection came in response to the Ministry of Home Affairs' announcement of the standardised names. India, meanwhile, has maintained that Ladakh is an integral part of its territory and has rejected Beijing's claims.

How Do Gogra And Hot Springs Fit Into The Border Dispute?

During the 2020 military conflict between Chinese and Indian forces in eastern Ladakh, Gogra and Hot Springs were two of the places that attracted notice.

After a fight between the two sides in the Pangong Lake region, the standoff started on May 5, 2020. Following the escalation of the conflict, India lost 22 soldiers in a devastating battle in the Galwan Valley. Although estimates have indicated that China's losses in the Galwan conflict were significantly higher, the country has not formally revealed the total number of its military casualties.

Both nations started the pullout process in 2022 following months of military and diplomatic talks. Disagreements over the boundary have remained a serious concern, despite signs of progress in ties since then.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS Summit in August, after a gap of seven years, was seen as a sign of improving engagement between the two countries. However, the latest exchange over Ladakh highlights the continuing differences over territorial claims despite the diplomatic outreach.

Full List Of 28 Locations Identified By India

The 28 locations named on the official Survey of India map cover a range of geographical features across Ladakh. Along with Gogra and Hot Springs, the list includes:

Alisha Giri, Brangsa, Chapchingal Pass, Kanishka Peak, Karun Pir Mountain, Kuksel, Martand Giri, Parpik Glacier, Skamri Glacier, Shachmirik Pass, Shkorga Valley, Zorawar Peak, Dehra Compass, Drak Karpo, Jolmori, Kumarayana Point, Panglung, Rinchen Zangpo, Sakyasri Giri, Guru Rinpoche, Shamal Lungpa, Yangpa River, Marpa Lotsava Ri, Milarepa Kangri, Shiva Ri and Maheshwara Ri.