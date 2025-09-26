Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta Slams Peace Disruptors, Calls Unrest a ‘Conspiracy’

Leh (Ladakh): Amid the ongoing protests in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor (LG) c called the current situation a 'conspiracy,' vowing that those who disrupted the atmosphere would be held responsible.

"This can't be called a revolution. This could be called a conspiracy. Ladakh is still peaceful, but we won't let those who want to disrupt the atmosphere do so," Gupta told ANI.

Speaking on the number of people injured during the protests, Gupta said that the 19 admitted would be hopefully discharged soon, further stating that efforts were being made to restore peace.

"We had ninety injured the day before yesterday. Out of which, 19 are there, so hopefully they'll be discharged as well. Some had minor injuries, some more serious. Keeping that in mind, efforts are being made to restore peace here. Section 163 has been imposed. As a precaution, schools and colleges have been closed. So, I hope the situation will improve soon," he further added.

Gupta further said that a meeting would be held with the administration and other officials to inspect the situation.

"We're going to have a meeting today. This meeting will be with those involved in law and order, administration, and police or security forces." he added.

Speaking on the alleged videos surfacing on social media, the LG said that the ongoing investigation would reveal several things, further stating that all those involved in the firing would be identified.

Gupta also appealed to the locals, social and religious organisations to create and maintain the real traditions of Ladakh.

"The videos that have surfaced, an attempt was made to incite a peaceful atmosphere. Only after that, such action has been taken. We don't want the future of our youth to be ruined. So, I believe that the ongoing investigation will reveal many things, many people are being questioned...Orders are being issued for that as well (regarding the alleged firing by security forces)... All those involved have been identified. Any such incident will not be tolerated in the future. I also want to request the local people, our responsible people here, social organisations, religious organisations that you should try to create the real tradition of Ladakh, and the administration stands with them..." he said.

This comes after unrest took place in Leh stemmed from the long-standing demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. People in Jammu and Kashmir have also made a similar demand of statehood ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.Authorities in Leh have imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.