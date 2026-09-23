Ladakh LG VK Saxena Approves Withdrawal of Criminal Cases Against 20 Individuals Linked to Leh Violence

Leh, Ladakh: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals linked to the violence that erupted in Leh, citing the larger interest of peace, public tranquillity and social harmony in the Union Territory.

In a post on X, Ladakh LG wrote, "In the larger interest of peace, public tranquillity, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year."

"Following a comprehensive review, the Ladakh police recommended a closure report for 20 individuals in FIR no. 144/2005, registered at PS - Leh, under section 360 of the BNSS," he added.

The LG said the decision would allow the individuals to move forward positively with their lives and careers.

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"This decision ensures that these 20 individuals move forward positively with their lives and careers. By prioritising justice and healing over protracted litigation, the decision aims at fostering a more peaceful, united, and harmonious society in Ladakh," Saxena said.

He also expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his guidance and approach towards matters related to the victims and their families.

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