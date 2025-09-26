Ladakh On Edge: Sonam Wangchuk Arrested After Deadly Protests

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been at the forefront of the agitation for Ladakh’s statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. | Image: ANI

Leh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the agitation for Ladakh’s statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, was arrested on Friday, two days after violent protests left four people dead and over 90 injured in Leh.

The protests, led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), had begun as a peaceful shutdown demanding statehood for Ladakh but quickly turned violent. Demonstrators had torched the BJP office in Leh, a police vehicle and several private cars, triggering a harsh crackdown.

Prohibitions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, continue to be imposed in Leh following the violence. The assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march can be carried out without prior written approval.

Authorities had imposed a curfew in Kargil, where a shutdown was called by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in solidarity with Wangchuk. Police said the step was necessary to prevent further escalation of violence after Wednesday’s clashes spiraled into arson and attacks on government property.

Wangchuk: Face of Ladakh’s struggle

An engineer, educator and environmentalist, Sonam Wangchuk has become the most visible face of Ladakh’s political struggle since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which reorganised Jammu & Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He has long campaigned for Sixth Schedule status to safeguard the region’s fragile ecology, tribal culture and autonomy. His earlier hunger strikes in 2020 brought national attention to Ladakh’s demands.

Political blame game intensifies

The Ladakh administration has blamed Wangchuk’s speeches for inciting Wednesday’s protests, which left the region on edge. Meanwhile, BJP leaders accused the Congress of exploiting the unrest for political gains, pointing to videos allegedly showing Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag instigating the mob. BJP’s IT Department co-incharge Amit Malviya said the violence was a result of “deliberate political provocation".

Tsepag, however, has gone missing since the violence, with police launching raids to trace him. In an exclusive interview to Republic TV, he denied involvement in the clashes.