Ladakh Protests Turn Violent as Statehood Demands Intensify

The protesters reportedly torched the BJP office in the city, pelted stones and clashed with the police. A police van was also set ablaze. | Image: ANI

Leh: Fresh unrest broke out in Leh on Wednesday after two locals, who had been on a hunger strike for the past 15 days alongside climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, were hospitalised. The incident triggered protests across the city, with reports of stone-pelting and a vehicle being set on fire.

Agitators reportedly torched the BJP office in the city, pelted stones and clashed with the police. A police van was also set ablaze.

The agitation is part of the ongoing movement in Ladakh demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards under Sixth Schedule tribal status.

Amid the escalating tensions, the Union Territory administration announced the cancellation of the final day and closing ceremony of the Ladakh Festival 2025, citing “unavoidable circumstances".

In a statement, the administration expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to local artists, cultural groups, tourists and residents, while appealing for public cooperation and calm.

Political Reactions

The violence has sparked sharp reactions across party lines.

Ratan Lal Gupta, NC Provincial President, said violence was no solution and blamed the Union Government for delays in addressing Ladakh’s demands. “If meetings are happening, why such long delays in every round? The government has not fulfilled its promise of statehood to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The issue must be taken seriously,” he said.

BJP leaders, however, condemned the violence and defended the Centre’s approach. Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana asserted that talks were already underway between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakhi representatives, adding, “There is no space for violence. UT status was a long-pending demand that has been fulfilled.”

Vikram Randhawa, BJP in-charge for Ladakh elections, alleged that “external forces” were behind the unrest. “Strict action should be taken against such elements. UT was a 72-year-old demand fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those instigating violence are outsiders,” he said.

