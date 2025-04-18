Lady Don Ziqra: The Woman at The Centre of the Seelampur Murder Probe

New Delhi: Days after the brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy named Kunal in Delhi's Seelampur area, police have identified two prime suspects — a woman named Ziqra, also known as “Lady Don,” and her brother Sahil.

Kunal was brutally stabbed and murdered on Thursday evening when he stepped out of his house to buy some samosas. According to police reports, he was attacked with knives in the middle of the road. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police say Ziqra had asked Kunal about a man named “Lala,” who had earlier assaulted her brother. When Kunal did not give her the information she was looking for, she allegedly took revenge by attacking him.

Who is 'Lady Don' Ziqra?

Ziqra, a resident of Seelampur, is known to have a criminal background. She was recently released from jail just 15 days before the murder. She had been booked earlier under the Arms Act and is believed to carry a pistol with her all the time.

Police sources told PTI that Ziqra had formed her own gang and wanted to take revenge for her brother’s stabbing. “She recently came out of jail and was looking for the person who had beaten her brother. She questioned Kunal about it, and when he didn’t help her, she took it personally,” a police officer said.

Her brother Sahil is also under investigation as a suspect in the case.

Police tighten security in Seelampur

Following Kunal’s murder, tensions have risen in the area. Locals held protests demanding justice, forcing the police to deploy additional forces in the neighbourhood. A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station, and multiple teams are searching for the accused.

'No Stone Will be Left Unturned': CM Rekha Assures Justice

Speaking to the media on the murder case, CM Rekha Gupta said that she spoke to the Delhi Police regarding the case and assured that the family will get "complete justice."

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. The deceased Kunal, was attacked with a knife. He was declared dead in the hospital. Those behind the murder will be arrested soon. The family will get complete justice. There will be no shortage. FIR has been registered," she said.