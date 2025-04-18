Seelampur Murder: ‘Hindu Exodus’ Posters Emerge as Delhi Boy Stabbed to Death, CM Rekha Gupta Assures Swift Action

New Delhi: Tensions escalate in Delhi Seelampur after a 17-year-old boy was on Thursday night, allegedly attacked by a group of youths over an old rivalry. According to police, the suspects were acquaintances of the victim. A murder case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the CCTV footage.

The Delhi Police in a statement said, “A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the Seelampur area. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. A case has been registered at PS Seelampur, and teams have been deployed to identify and arrest the culprit. Investigation is underway.”

The incident has triggered anxiety among locals, with many families displaying posters outside their homes bearing messages like “Hindu exodus” and "Yogi ji, help us."

Residents are calling on both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for intervention and security.

'No Stone Will be Left Unturned': CM Rekha Assures Justice

Speaking to the media on the murder case, CM Rekha Gupta said that she spoke to the Delhi Police regarding the case and assured that the family will get "complete justice."

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. The deceased Kunal, was attacked with a knife. He was declared dead in the hospital. Those behind the murder will be arrested soon. The family will get complete justice. There will be no shortage. FIR has been registered," she said.

Victim's Mother Claims No Rivalry With Anyone

According to the victim’s mother, her son had no personal enmity and was targeted due to tensions stemming from others' disputes. "I was about to sell the house and leave. I never imagined my son would be the one to go. They took out someone else’s grudge on my son. He had gone out to buy milk and never came back."

As per reports, the teen boy was killed in front of his father, Rajbir Singh. Recalling the traumatic incident, he said, "I saw 4-5 boys stabbing my son. Many Hindus have already sold their homes and left. Many more are planning to leave.”