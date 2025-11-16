All Gates Of Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen 6 Days After Deadly Blast Near Red Fort In Delhi

New Delhi: All gates of the Lal Quila Metro Station reopened for the public on Sunday. This comes six days after a car explosion near the iconic Red Fort killed 12 people and left several others injured.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the reopening of the metro station on Sunday morning. In a post on X, the DMRC said, “Service Update: All the gates of Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters.”

Red Fort Opens For Tourists

Authorities have also reopened the Red Fort for tourists. The historic monument had also been closed after the November 10 terror blast.

Tremors Of Blast Felt In Metro Station

The deadly explosion had taken place near Gate 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station. A CCTV footage from a food shop in the underground metro station revealed that the blast shook the ground vehemently and the tremors travelled up to 40 feet below the ground. People were seen shouting in panic, unaware of what had caused the sudden jolt.