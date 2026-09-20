Lalbaug Electrocution Horror: 2 Dead, Including 8-Year-Old Girl, 4 Injured Near Ganapati Pandal

New Delhi: A tragic electrocution event near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area claimed the lives of two individuals, including an eight-year-old girl, and left several others injured early Sunday as large groups of people gathered for the ongoing Ganapati festival.

The incident occurred around 2:20 am close to the Kalachowki Vibhag Sarvajanik Ustav Mandal on Dattaram Lad Marg in Kalachowki, based on the available information.

At the time, the Lalbaug area was filled with large crowds of devotees participating in the ongoing festivities.

Two persons, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and several others injured in an electrocution incident near a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai's Lalbaug area early Sunday, officials said.

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