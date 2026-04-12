Lalu Prasad Yadav Moves Supreme Court in ‘Land for Jobs’ Case, Hearing on April 13

Bihar, Patna: In a fresh legal push, Lalu Prasad Yadav has petitioned the Supreme Court of India, appealing a recent Delhi High Court judgment in the alleged 'land for jobs' corruption case. The case is set to be heard on April 13 by Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotishwar Singh.

This decision came shortly after Justice Ravinder Dutt Deja of the Delhi High Court declined to dismiss the FIR and charge sheets filed against the RJD president. The court upheld three charge sheets in the case and acknowledged the lower court's cognizance of the matter, thereby permitting the prosecution to move forward.

Trial Underway

Earlier in February 2026, Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi appeared before the Special CBI Court on Rouse Avenue. The couple pled not guilty to allegations of corruption, cheating, and criminal conspiracy, deciding to fight the case on its merits.

Prior to this, on January 29, the trial court granted permission for Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav to appear between February 1 and February 25 for the formal framing of charges. The court ordered their presence with at least a day's notice and scheduled the trial for March 9.

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Court Observations

In January, Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court filed formal charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. The court found that they were "operating as a criminal enterprise" and were part of a larger conspiracy in which official employment with the Indian Railways was allegedly utilized as a bargaining tool for the acquisition of immovable properties.

The court noted that the CBI charge sheet appeared to show that Lalu's close friends encouraged property acquisitions in exchange for railway jobs in different districts. Rejecting the plea for discharge, the court stated that “the plea of Mr Lalu Yadav and his family members to be discharged is completely unwarranted”.

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Out of the 98 surviving defendants listed in the case, 46 have been charged, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, while 52 have been released. The proceedings against five suspects have been halted upon their deaths.

What the Case Is About?

The case dates back to 2004–2009, when Lalu Prasad Yadav served as Union Railway Minister. According to the CBI, tracts of land were allegedly acquired in the names of his family members and a related company, often at prices lower than market value and mostly through cash transactions, in exchange for giving railway jobs throughout multiple zones.

Authorities have especially mentioned the West Central Zone of Indian Railways in Jabalpur, where "Group D" jobs were allegedly given in exchange for property transfers.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating an alleged money laundering case involving land purchases in Patna.