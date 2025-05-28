Tejashwi Yadav’s Son Named ‘Iraj’ By Grandfather Lalu Prasad Yadav: What Does It Really Mean?

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav recently shared an adorable post on social media. Taking to his X account, Lalu Yadav announced that he has named his grandson 'Iraj'. He also shared the reason behind choosing the particular name.

In the picture he shared, he could be seen holding his newborn grandson, alongside his son, Tejashwi Yadav, daughter-in-law, Rajshree Yadav, and wife, Rabri Devi.

What Does 'Iraj' Mean?

Announcing the name of his grandson, the RJD chief said, “So our grand daughter Katyayani’s little brother is named “Iraj” by me and Rabri Devi.”

His grandson's full name will hence be ‘Iraj Lalu Yadav’. He further said that his granddaughter, Katyayani, was born on 'Katyayani Ashtami' which is the 6th day of Navratri, and his 'buddle of joy' (grandson), as described by Lalu was born on Tuesday, so he was named 'Iraj' after 'Hanuman Ji's Mangal Day.'

Iraj: What is the Spiritual Significance?

Iraj is a Sanskrit word that has many different meanings associated with it. This name is not only considered a form of Lord Hanuman but is also another name for Lord Kamadeva.

Apart from this, Iraj also means flower, happiness, and a person born from water.

Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree were blessed with a baby boy in Kolkata on Tuesday, which is considered to be the day of Hanuman ji.

The Yadav family kept the this divine coincidence in mind while naming the newborn - 'Iraj'.

It is worth noting that Tejashwi and Rajshri got married on December 9, 2021. After this, on March 27, 2023, on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri - the day goddess Katyayani is worshipped, a daughter was born to them, who was named Katyayani, after the goddess.

Lalu Thanks his Well-Wishers

At the end of the post, thanking his well-wishers, Lalu informed that both the mother and the child were healthy and safe.

On May 27, former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, too shared the intimate moment with his well-wishers saying that the wait was over.

"So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!" - said Tejashwi in his post.

Tej Pratap Congratulates Younger Brother

Even after his expulsion from the RJD and controversies surrounding him, Tej Pratap could not contain his happiness of welcoming a new member in the family.