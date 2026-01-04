Tumalpad Encounter: Top Maoists Sukka and Hidma, Involved in 55 Cases and Deadly Bus Blast, Among 12 Killed

Sukma: At least 12 armed Maoists, including 5 women, were killed in the Nilam Tumalpad encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

Among the dead were senior Maoist leaders from the Kota–Kistaram area committee, in-charge (DVCM) Badi Mandi, also known as Sukka, and the area committee secretary (ACM) Madvi Hidma.

Authorities added that DVCM Badi Mandi, alias Sukka, was wanted in 41 cases in the district, while ACM Madvi Hidma was wanted in 14 cases.

Officials said both leaders, along with their squad, were involved in multiple serious crimes, including the murder of innocent villagers.

These Maoists were collectively carrying bounties amounting to Rs 60 lakh. The officials also revealed that they have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including automatic rifles such as AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and SLRs, from the encounter site.

Further, they stated that the Maoists killed in the encounter were also directly involved in the June 9, 2025, bus explosion at Tetra under the Kota police station area. In that attack, Additional Superintendent of Police Akanksha Yadav Giripunje was martyred.

14 Maoists killed in Encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma & Bijapur

Earlier this month, at least 14 Maoists were also gunned down in separate encounters by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Bijapur districts on Saturday, marking the first encounter between Maoists and the security forces this year.

In Bijapur district, two Maoists were killed during an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the southern forested belt. Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of armed Maoists, a search operation was launched by a team of the DRG in the South Bastar region. According to police officials, intermittent firing between security forces and Maoists began around 5 am.