Land Dispute Turns Violent, Man Opens Fire on Brother in Jammu

Jammu: A dispute over land in the Lale Da Bagh area, under the jurisdiction of Domana Police Station in Jammu, escalated when one individual opened fire on his brother with a revolver.

The gunfire caused a brief panic in the area, with locals reacting to the sudden violence.

Authorities were quickly notified, and police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway as police work to understand the full details of the land dispute that led to the shooting.

In a similar incident, violent altercation over a land dispute took place in Nagjari village on Monday, involving six men and five women from the same family. The conflict erupted as the women were constructing a compound wall on disputed property.

The men, reportedly related to the women, allegedly attacked them with iron rods and sticks during the construction. The women claimed they had a court order permitting the work, which they asserted justified their actions.