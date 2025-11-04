‘Land, Identity & Representation’: The Core Demands Driving Northeast’s New Political Front

The Northeast leaders said their core agenda will revolve around land rights, tackling infiltration, protection of the Sixth Schedule and fighting racial discrimination. | Image: X

New Delhi: The newly announced united political party led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Bikram Manikya Debbarma has set out a clear agenda: to protect the land, identity and rights of the people of the Northeast through a united political voice.

At the core of their campaign are four key demands:

Protection of land and indigenous rights: The leaders stress the urgent need to safeguard tribal land ownership and ensure Constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule is not diluted. Curbing illegal infiltration from Bangladesh: Calling it the top priority, Pradyot warned that large-scale infiltration threatens the region’s demography and security. Preserving regional identity and culture: The new front aims at pushing back against racial discrimination faced by Northeastern communities and ensure fair representation in national discourse. Stronger representation at the Centre: The bloc wants the Northeast to have a decisive say in national policymaking, moving beyond the tokenism they say has defined Delhi’s approach so far.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Image: X

“We are not here to fight anyone, but to protect what is rightfully ours,” Sangma said.

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Bikram Manikya Debbarma addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Image: X

“We have similar problems and shared interests and our fight is for our future generations,” Pradyot added.

Advertisement

Together, the leaders say, the united platform will ensure the Northeast is no longer a neglected periphery but a powerful and collective voice in the national politics.