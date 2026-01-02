Landslide Blocks Srinagar–Baramulla National Highway, Traffic Disrupted | WATCH

Jammu and Kashmir: A landslide in the Eco Park area of north Kashmir blocked the Srinagar–Baramulla National Highway (NH-1), bringing traffic to a complete halt and triggering panic among local residents.

The landslide occurred around noon in the Uri subdivision after road widening work in the area had loosened the soil, making the slope vulnerable and contributing to the landslide. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Viral videos circulating online show people running for safety as rocks tumbled down the slope, raising massive clouds of dust, while vehicles were forced to stop.

The situation remains risky, posing a serious threat to clearing and rescue teams. Traffic movement on the highway has also been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Officials said debris removal operations cannot resume until the slope stabilises, as working conditions remain unsafe.

The incident coincided with heavy snowfall in higher reaches of the region, while dense fog caused by an ongoing cold wave further reduced visibility. These weather conditions are believed to have played a role in dislodging the boulders and debris.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch until further notice. Further updates are awaited as weather and slope conditions improve.

Temperatures dip in Kashmir

In the Kashmir Valley, cold wave conditions continued as temperatures dropped further. Tourists were seen at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

One tourist said, “We have been here for the past three days. First, we went to Pahalgam, where we witnessed a little snowfall. We celebrated our New Year here (Srinagar), but there was no snowfall. The weather is pleasant, and we are enjoying that there is no pollution here. I liked it here, and we are enjoying this weather.”