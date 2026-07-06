Landslide Chaos on Mumbai-Pune Route: House Collapses, 3 Feared Trapped; Check List Of Cancelled Trains

New Delhi: Train services along the vital Mumbai-Pune rail corridor were suspended early Monday morning as heavy rainfall caused multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, causing significant disruption to one of Maharashtra’s busiest transit routes.

All three railway tracks in the ghat section were impacted, compelling Central Railway to cancel, divert, regulate, or reschedule a significant number of passenger and long-distance trains.

Officials confirmed that restoration efforts began immediately, while passengers are urged to check the current status of their trains before heading to the station.

'Due to incessant heavy rainfall...'

Commenting on the landslide, Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway said, that the first landslide was reported near Thakurwadi in the Bhor Ghat section, followed by a second incident on the middle track between Khandala and Monkey Hill at approximately 3:05 a.m.

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"Due to incessant heavy rainfall in the South East Ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division," he said.

Which trains were cancelled

The service suspension led to the cancellation of numerous key trains between Mumbai and Pune, including

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CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express

Pune-Solapur Intercity Express

Solapur-Pune Intercity Express

Pune-CSMT Indrayani Express

CSMT-Pune Intercity Express

Pune-CSMT Intercity Express

CSMT-Pune Deccan Express

Pune-CSMT Deccan Express

Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen

CSMT-Pune Deccan Queen

Pune-CSMT Pragati Express

CSMT-Pune Pragati Express

Pune-CSMT Sinhagad Express

CSMT-Pune Sinhagad Express

CSMT-Dhule Express

Dhule-CSMT Express.

Central Railway also managed the crisis by diverting, rescheduling, and short-terminating various long-distance trains to reduce inconvenience. Authorities stated that normal operations will resume only after the tracks are cleared and confirmed safe for travel.

Several long-distance trains have also been diverted through alternate routes, including the Ahmedabad-Kolhapur Express, Indore-Daund Express, Ahmedabad-Pune Duronto Express, Bidar-CSMT Express, Hazur Sahib Nanded-Panvel Express, Charlapalli-Indore Humsafar Express, LTT-SMVT Bengaluru Express, Daund-Gwalior Superfast Express and Chennai Egmore-CSMT Mail.

Railways advisory for passengers

As train operations remain disrupted, Central Railway has advised passengers to verify the status of their trains before heading to the station. Travelers are also encouraged to monitor official announcements for ongoing updates, as schedules may continue to shift based on the progress of restoration efforts.

Helpline nos

To assist affected passengers, Central Railway has activated helplines at key stations for real-time updates and travel assistance.

CSMT: 022-22694040

Thane: 9321336747

Lonavala: 8356854238

Dadar: 9136452387

Passengers can contact these numbers for information regarding train cancellations, diversions, rescheduling and other travel-related queries.

Vaishnaw reviewed situation

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the situation and said restoration work was underway despite continued heavy rainfall.

"Reviewed the situation arising out of heavy landslides and boulders falling onto the railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section. The team is fully geared up for restoration. Heavy rainfall is expected today also. Have asked both Western and Central Railway officers to work as one team to ensure early restoration of all train services," the minister said.

Pune House collapse

A harrowing incident unfolded early this morning in the remote village of Patan, located in Pune's Mawal taluka, after a landslide struck a residential home, leaving an entire family feared trapped under the debris.

Following the incident, the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Pune was called in to assist. A 30-member rescue team, consisting of one officer, two senior officials, and 27 personnel, was dispatched to the location at approximately 5:50 a.m.

Equipped with specialized disaster response gear, the team is operating under the supervision of Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma and is led by Inspector Ravinder. Rescue efforts are ongoing as teams work to locate and extract any survivors trapped beneath the wreckage.

Following the incident, the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Pune was called in to assist. A 30-member rescue team, consisting of one officer, two senior officials, and 27 personnel, was dispatched to the location at approximately 5:50 a.m.

Equipped with specialized disaster response gear, the team is operating under the supervision of Assistant Commandant Chandraketu Sharma and is led by Inspector Ravinder. Rescue efforts are ongoing as teams work to locate and extract any survivors trapped beneath the wreckage.

This came as Maharashtra witnessed a strong morning spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.