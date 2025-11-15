Landslide Hits Sonbhadra Stone Quarry in UP; Several Workers Feared Trapped Under Debris

New Delhi: A major landslide at a stone quarry in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Saturday triggered a massive collapse of debris, with several labourers feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred in the Billi area under Obra police station limits, where mining activity is routinely carried out. According to early inputs, a section of the hill suddenly gave way, sending huge slabs of stone crashing down into the quarry. Several workers, including a compressor operator, are suspected to be buried under the fallen mass.

Local authorities, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and police teams, rushed to the spot as soon as reports of the collapse emerged. Rescue operations were immediately launched, with teams working to clear the debris and locate the missing workers.

Efforts are ongoing, and the condition of the trapped labourers remains unknown.

