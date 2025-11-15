After AIU Suspension, Al-Falah University Now Faces Two FIRs for Cheating & Forgery

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed two fresh FIRs against Al-Falah University, intensifying the pressure on the institution. One case is for cheating, while the second has been registered under sections of forgery. On Saturday, Crime Branch officials visited the university’s office in Okhla, issued a notice, and demanded key documents. The fresh charges have put Al-Falah under serious scrutiny, raising questions about its credibility and operations.

The academic blow came earlier this week when the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) suspended Al-Falah’s membership. In a letter, AIU directed the university to remove its logo and stop using the AIU name anywhere. This suspension effectively delists Al-Falah from the national body of recognised universities, further isolating it in the education sector.

Investigators revealed that Building 17 of Al-Falah University was used as a secret meeting point for terrorists. At the heart of this plot was Room 13 - a small space that became the operating room of Delhi Red Fort Blast Planning.

Room 13 belonged to Dr Muzammil, a Pulwama resident and prime suspect in the Delhi Red Fort blast. Police sources say Muzammil held covert meetings there with other radicalised doctors. Plans were drawn up to transport chemicals from the university’s laboratory to his off-campus location, where explosives were allegedly prepared.

During raids, police seized digital devices, pen drives, and coded diaries from Room 13. Forensic teams also found traces of chemicals and digital data linking the room to the wider plot.

The investigation has uncovered a foreign link as well. Muzammil and his associate, Dr Umar Mohammed, travelled to Ankara, Turkey, in March 2022. Intelligence agencies suspect they were radicalised and trained during this trip. Their handler, known by the alias “Ukasa,” is believed to have coordinated operations from Ankara using the encrypted Session App.