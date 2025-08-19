Landslide in Shimla Forces Over 30 Families to Evacuate Benmore Locality

Shimla: Following a period of continuous heavy rainfall, a significant landslide struck Shimla's Benmore neighbourhood near Ramchandra Chowk on Monday night, forcing the evacuation of over 30 families and leaving many residents fearful.

The landslide has caused widespread disruption, cutting off power, water, and road access in parts of the state capital and worsening the damage caused by a week of heavy rains across Himachal Pradesh.

The slide took place on the road to Jakhu, completely blocking the route and leaving residents stranded. Locals reported that cracks had been visible on the road for a fortnight, but the situation became critical late on Monday. A major slide occurred around 10:30 p.m., with repeated collapses of soil and trees continuing until midnight.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who lives in the area, visited the site on Tuesday morning and criticised the government's lack of preparation.

"Incidents are happening every day across the state. Earlier, we saw such damage in Mandi district, but now Shimla, Kullu and Chamba are also facing similar disasters. The wall constructed here last year for Rs 70 lakh could not even last one year. Houses have been vacated, and both upper and lower stretches of the settlement remain under serious threat. Even ambulances cannot pass, as the road has been completely blocked," he said.

A resident, Kamal Krishan Sharma, said that many locals had anticipated the danger from the widening cracks but that no urgent preventive action was taken. "About 15 to 20 days ago, cracks began appearing on the Jakhu road. Nobody paid attention, and they kept getting wider," he explained. Sensing the danger, his family and two others decided to leave their homes by 9:30 p.m., just half an hour before the landslide began. Sharma added that the administration is now cutting down dangerous trees and that the area will remain unsafe until a proper retaining wall is built. He noted that nearly 30 families are at risk and that many may have to move out for a month or two.

Sharma also mentioned that families are appealing to the administration for temporary accommodation, as the continuous rain has weakened the fragile retaining structure, putting homes above and below the road at great risk.

Officials have stated that they are working to clear the road and secure the area, but the threat of further slides remains high due to the ongoing rainfall and unstable slopes. The issue is also being discussed in the state Assembly.